Groves boost for Mule

Thu Nov 09, 2017
Reporter:
Gavin Grosvenor
Thursday 9 November 2017 12:47
ABERMULE have strengthened their squad with the signing of Ryan Groves.
The 21 year old defender arrives from Spar Mid Wales League One side and local rivals Kerry having also represented Llanidloes Town.
