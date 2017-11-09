Honours shared in Mount Field clash

LLANIDLOES Town hit back for a point in a 1-1 draw at Llanfair United to remain hot on the heels of first division leaders Welshpool Town.

United made the breakthrough at Mount Field with Josh Astley on target before the Daffodils hit back with George Clarke heading home Josh Evans’ corner.

Richie Evans struck the bar as Llanidloes sought a winner before the home side were dealt a blow with Toby Evans seeing red for a late tackle to leave his side to hold out for a point with 10 men.

Meanwhile league leaders Welshpool Town were left stunned as Bow Street ran out 5-1 winners at Cae Piod.

Tom Evans led the Magpies to a memorable victory with a brace while Mark Gornall, Rhun Garner and Neil Evans completed their tally with the stunned Lilywhites reducing the arrears through Ian Probert’s penalty.

Mark Jones struck a hat-trick as Knighton Town climbed into the top half of the table with a battling 3-2 win at bottom of the table Machynlleth who stayed in contention through Sion Jones and Callum Page.

Carno also climbed the table with new signing Jac Petrie among the scorers in a 4-1 win at Kerry.

Further goals from Peter Rees, Andy Evans and Luke Evans completed the Greens scoring and cancelled a reply from Luke Mumford.

Llandrindod Wells celebrated only their third win of the season with a 3-1 win at home to Tywyn Bryncrug with Shaun Nicholls, Andy Morgan and Jason Coles cancelling Aled Jones’ reply.

Meanwhile Aberaeron frustrated Radnor Valley in a goalless draw while Borth United’s home clash with Churchstoke was postponed.