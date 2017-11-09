Saints lose home record to Dragons

THE New Saints’ hopes of extending their lead at the top of the table were dashed after crashing to a surprise home defeat to Barry Town United.

Scott Ruscoe’s men remain above Connahs Quay Nomads on goal difference alone after a disappointing day at the office and revenge for Barry after defeat at the hands of TNS in August.

The first serious chance of note came TNS’s way on eight minutes when Greg Draper had the ball in the net only to be deemed to have handled in the build up.

Two minutes later the hosts went close again as Aeron Edwards headed wide as TNS proceeded to dominate.

Defender Connell Rawlinson somehow managed to hit the post with a diving header from four yards out from Ryan Brobbel’s cross on 20 minutes.

The visitor's first chance was on 38 minutes when Chris Hugh’s corner found Callum Sainty but he could only direct his header wide from eight yards out.

TNS came out of the half-time period looking to break the deadlock and nearly did a minute into the second half only for Draper to fail to make contact with Brobbel’s cross.

TNS went close again soon after but Alex Darlington was foiled by goalkeeper Lewis’s legs and it proved to be a crucial moment in the match.

Just seconds later Kayne McLaggon fired home from outside the box for his seventh of the season to give Barry a shock lead.

On the hour, Darlington sent a looping head wide of the goal from Chris Marriott’s cross and he was soon replaced by the returning Wes Fletcher as TNS desperately sought a route back into the game.

But there was only time for one final chance as Edwards headed wide in the last minute of normal time as Barry held on for the win and the shock result of the season so far.

TNS: Harrison, Marriott, Rawlinson, Routledge, Seargeant (Holland 52), Brobbel, Draper, Parry (Mullan 79), Leak, Darlington (Fletcher 67), Edwards. Subs: Jones, Roberts, Clark

Att – 297