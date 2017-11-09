Stars of the season honoured by Newtown

NEWTOWN Cricket Club held its end of season presentation evening at the town’s Mirrens Restaurant last month.

Sam Cooke was recognised with the club’s first team player of the year as well as the first team batsman accolade while John Anthony was named first team bowler and club bowler of 2017.

Chris Bound was presented with the club batsman award with Ian Hancocks receiving the second team batsman of the year accolade.

Jamie Smart was also honoured with the clubman of the year award for the second successive year.

Meanwhile Sam Morris was recognised with the young player of the year award, all rounder award, second team bowler and second team player accolade.

Morris also raised £720 for Cancer Research UK and £480 for Newtown Cricket Club youth section through a sponsored head shave after his first senior century.