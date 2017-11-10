Double podium in Qatar seals Davies second place in WSBK

CHAZ Davies completed a podium double in Qatar to end the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) in second place.

The Presteigne star arrived at Losail for the season finale knowing second place in the championship would be secured by beating Kawasaki rider Tom Sykes.

The Welshman quickly climbed to second place in race one, completing a spectacular series of overtaking manoeuvres to end second behind WSBK champion Jon Rea.

Davies enjoyed a blistering start from third row to lead race two after after saving a near crash at turn five the Aruba.it Racing - Ducati star managed the race from second position after Sykes was forced to retire.

Davies ends the campaign with 403 points and second place in the WSBK standings.

“I was happy with race one as because we achieved our main task, which was to gain some points in the fight for second position in the championship.

“It was a tough race. I think we did the best with what we had, it was a case of managing a few issues. We struggled with grip both in corner entry and exit, and we missed a bit of agility.

“We sealed second position in the championship, which was our goal going into this round, so I’m very happy. It was another tough race.

“I probably made the best start of my career, then got my head down while keeping an eye on Sykes’ position.

“I nearly crashed at turn five, it felt like a rodeo but we hung on to it. Once I saw Sykes was out, I just tried to control the gap as second place was the best we could do today. Thanks to Ducati and Aruba.it for another exciting season, I’m looking forward to 2018.”

The Aruba.it Racing - Ducati team will resume action on November 22-24 at Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) for the first winter tests ahead of the 2018 championship.