Robins to take on Guils

NEWTOWN host Huws Gray Alliance side Guilsfield in the third round of the JD Welsh Cup.

Nathan Leonard’s side will bid to cause an upset when they travel to the JD Welsh Premier strugglers on December 2.

Meanwhile Penrhyncoch have been handed a trip to JD Welsh Premier leaders TNS who reached the final of the cup last season while defending champions Bala Town visit Aberystwyth Town.

Mid Wales interest is completed by Llanrhaeadr who will fly the Spar Mid Wales League flag when Cefn Druids make the visit to Tanllan.

Full draw: Buckley Town v Flint Town United; Penybont v Cardiff Metropolitan; Llandudno v Gresford Athletic; Bangor City v Cwmamman United; Aberystwyth Town v Bala Town; Caernarfon Town v Barry Town United; Prestatyn Town v Ruthin Town; Newtown v Guilsfield; Llanrhaeadr v Cefn Druids; Connahs Quay Nomads v Cwmbran Celtic; Porthmadog v Panteg; Airbus UK Broughton v Goytre; TNS v Penrhyncoch; Pontypridd Town v Haverfordwest County; Llandudno Junction v Penydarren; Ammanford v Carmarthen Town.