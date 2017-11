CHURCHSTOKE have completed a double signing to boost their efforts to climb the Spar Mid Wales League One table.

The Marketmen have signed ex-Ludlow Town and Craven Arms striker Dave Humphreys along with former Church Stretton Galaxy goalkeeper Adrian Taylor.

Departing Camlad Park is 16 year old prospect Dray Rogers who has joined Caersws where he is expected to link-up with the club's reserve set-up.