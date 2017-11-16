Jones joins Lilywhites

WELSHPOOL Town have completed a transfer coup with the signing of Steve Jones.

The 28 year old defender arrives at Maesydre from Spar Mid Wales League One title rivals Llanidloes Town having also represented Carno in the Mid Wales League.

Joint manager Chris Roberts said: “Steve brings plenty of experience and quality.

“He can play in a variety of positions so is a really good asset for us and adds strength to the squad. This signing really shows how far we have come this season.”