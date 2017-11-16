Llani punished as ruthless Wrexham storm to victory

LLANIDLOES were made to pay as a ruthless Wrexham stormed to a 36-17 victory in division two of the North Wales League.

Llanidloes enjoyed a dream start at Bryn Estyn with No8 Gareth Anwyl crossing for an early try following a series of forward drives with Adam Price converting.

Wrexham soon replied with centre Josh Francis capitalising on defensive hesitancy to cross for a try which he converted before adding a penalty.

The match continued to be evenly contested with Anwyl crossing for a second try, converted by Price, only for Wrexham to edge ahead at the break with a try from Francis.

Indiscipline in the Llanidloes ranks saw them reduced to 13 men at the start of the second-half but the Mid Wales side defended stoutly and managed to regain the lead through Price’s penalty.

However Llanidloes ran out of steam late on as Wrexham pulled away with tries from James Price, Ed Evans and a penalty try completing the home side’s tally.

Meanwhile Newtown maintained their climb up the second division table with a hard fought 20-6 victory at home to Llangollen.

The visitors arrived with just 15 men with the game proceeding with uncontested scrums which saw Llangollen capitalise with two penalties from James Claybrook.

Town replied with a penalty of their own from Dylan Leach before carving a slender interval lead thanks to a classic catch and drive from a line one out with No8 Aaron Williams crossing.

The second half was a dour affair with Town frustratingly conceding numerous penalties after working hard to retain possession and territory.

Replacement prop Twm Jones provided fresh impetus with some barnstorming runs and a fine individual try from the half way line before centre Junior Dean scored the third try, converted by Leach, to complete their battling victory to climb to seventh in the table.

Elsewhere COBRA’s clash at Shotton Steel was postponed along with Machynlleth’s third division clash at Mold IIs.