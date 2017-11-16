Pool prop up table after Dysynni loss

WELSHPOOL remain without a win this season after slipping to a 3-0 defeat at home to North Wales Women’s League One high flyers Dysynni.

Two goals from Laura Constable and a Bethan Williams strike earned the Tywyn side a hard earned three points at the Flash as Pool’s wait for an opening win of the season continued.

Llanfair Caereinion returned from Ruthin with a point following a 2-2 draw.

Eleri Jones gave the hosts the interval lead only for Llanfair to level through Ffion Lewis before Louise Wilde fired the Mid Wales side ahead with Paula Hurst rescuing Ruthin a point.

Meanwhile a Jacqui Loxam hat-trick guided Newtown to a 3-1 victory at Pwllheli after Delyth Jones had given the North Wales side an early lead.

Victory was made all the more satisfying for Town with youngsters Nia Williams and Indya Lewis making their debuts while fellow teenagers Nia Jones and Millie Jones also continued to impress following their graduation to senior level this season.

Elsewhere Radnor endured a day to forget as their unbeaten start to the season ended in a 1-0 defeat at home to Llandysul in division two of the South Wales Women’s League.

Radnor lost star player Elin Wozencraft to injury before half-time and the Carmarthenshire side returned west with three points courtesy of a solitary strike from Mererid Davies.

Meanwhile Montgomery endured a day to forget after crashing 9-0 at Bridgnorth in the Shropshire Women’s League.

Monty restricted the hosts to a three goal interval lead but a powerful second-half display ensured Bridgnorth an emphatic victory despite the best efforts of goalkeeper Tracey Godsall.