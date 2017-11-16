Sports award bid for county stars

THE countdown to the annual Montgomeryshire Sports Awards has begun.

The showpiece event has become a focal point of the county’s sporting calendar with athletes and clubs meeting for a celebration of the past 12 months.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place at Newtown Hafren Centre on Friday, January 26 from 7pm.

Nominations for 11 awards, including the coveted Sports Personality of the Year accolade, are currently being sought along with Junior Sports Personality under 12, under 14, under 18s and Disabled Sportsperson of the Year.

Further awards will be made to the Junior and Senior Team of the Year, the Club of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Young Sports Leader of the Year, Coach of the Year and Service to Sport.

The deadline for nominations is November 24 with applications available at tricia.turner@powys.gov.uk