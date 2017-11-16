Williams leads COBRA to derby rout

FFION Williams starred as COBRA produced their best display of the season in a 62-0 thrashing of local rivals Welshpool.

Williams celebrated five tries and six conversions in a player of the match winning display with Catrin Davies also celebrating a hat-trick for the hosts.

Further tries from Libby Jones and Adelaide Edwards completed an emphatic victory for the Meifod side who opened a healthy lead at the top of the Game On North Wales Women’s League.