Spartans battle stirs the blood of the Robins

KNIGHTON Town travel to Wrexham League One side Mynydd Isa Spartans in the fourth round of the Welsh Trophy on Saturday.

The Robins are Radnorshire’s sole representatives still in the competition and one of just four Spar Mid Wales League One clubs to reach the round of 32.

The FAW Trophy provides Mid Wales clubs the opportunity to test their standard against other tier three and four league clubs.

Berriew and Llanfair United host Wrexham League opposition in Brymbo and Corwen respectively while Llanidloes Town entertain Welsh Alliance side Llanrug United.

Following the FAW (Football Association of Wales) proposed structural changes announced last week the trophy will also provide clubs with a platform to prove the standard of their respective leagues ahead of the changes set to be enforced in 2020.

Knighton Town manager Adam Worton insisted the FAW Trophy was a competition the club should be aiming to progress.

“It's a game we are looking forward to,” said Worton. “We are on a great run of form at the minute with seven wins out the last eight games we have played.

Knighton travel without captain Adam Farmer and midfielder Gareth Mansell while top scorer Connor Bird is set to start on the bench.

However Worton said: “It's a cup we want to progress in and feel we can have a really good run in it.

“We know they will have a real good go at us as it's at there place so we will have to defend well .

“I have had some reports on them from my former team mate Tommy Holmes who is involved at Brymbo so we have a bit of an idea what to expect.”