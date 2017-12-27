Robins crash at Deeside as Wilde inspires Nomads

NEWTOWN endured a nightmare before Christmas in Deeside as Connahs Quay claimed a convincing victory.

The Robins trailed on 16 minutes with ex-TNS striker Mike Wilde tapping into an empty net after Ryan Wignall’s shot hit the post as the Nomads found their rhythm.

Five minutes later the hosts doubled their lead with Michael Bakare’s cross controlled by Wignall who set up Morris to skillfully blast home from close range.

Newtown chances were few and far between with a rare break leading to Luke Boundford lashing over.

However the Nomads could have settled the game by half-time with Wilde twice failing to control headed efforts after good work by Morris and Bakare while George Horan also headed wide.

The Robins almost reduced the arrears on half-time when Joe Kenton seized upon a lapse by Kai Edwards only to blaze over.

Newtown were punished five minutes into the second-half with Wignall cutting inside from the left wing to fire a low shot beyond the reach of Dave Jones.

The hosts rung the changes and Newtown managed their best spell of the game though continued to struggle to penetrate a defence led by captain Horan.

Tom Goodwin lashed over in a rare chance for the Robins before Reed crossed for Kenton to blast onto the woodwork.

The Robins were further punished as the Nomads completed the scoring in injury time with Wilde steering home a cross from Declan Poole.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Sears, Mills-Evans, Harries, Denny, Goodwin, Boundford, Kenton, Rushton (Murphy), Reed (Mitchell). Subs: Cartwright, Evans, Perry

Att – 144