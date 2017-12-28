Countdown to Montgomeryshire Sports Awards

THE annual Montgomeryshire Sports Awards evening will take place at Newtown’s Hafren Centre on Friday, January 26.

The ceremony will see the stars of the past 2016 crowned with the categories including: Junior Sports Team of the Year; Senior SportsTeam of the Year; Services to Sport Award; Coach of the Year Award; Volunteer of the Year Award; Young Sports Leader of the Year Award; Disability Sports Personality of the Year; Junior Sports Personality of the Year (U12’s, U14’s and U18’s) and Senior Sports Personality of the Year.

Pictured below are some of the 2016 winners, including senior sports personality of the year Adele Nicoll; under 18s sports personality winner Amber Owen; Junior personality winner Ceri Roberts; Coach of the Year winner Edward Williams; Volunteer of the Year winner Debbie Evans and Young Sports Leader of 2016 Robbie Howells.