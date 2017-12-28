Guils prevail in a seven goal thriller with Blues

GUILSFIELD prevailed triumphant in a seven goal thriller over Caersws on Boxing Day.

All the goals came in a pulsating first-half which saw both sides briefly lead before Robbie James restored the Guils advantage on the stroke of half-time.

The Guils led on 10 minutes when play maker Jake Cook cut inside from the right to curl a left foot shot beyond the reach of Caersws goalkeeper David Jones.

However Caersws were soon asking questions at the other end with Lance Jones’ right wing cross steered just wide by Steve Blenkinsop while Luke Sherbon also saw a header cleared off the line.

Elliot Jones also shook the woodwork with a long range free-kick before the pressure finally told on 22 minutes with Sherbon turning home a Jake Parr cross from the right wing.

Caersws briefly led 10 minutes later when Sherbon seized upon a poor clearance from goalkeeper Andy Wycherly to slot home from 20 yards.

However the Guils levelled a minute later with Cook’s left wing cross headed home by Asa Hamilton.

The frantic pace continued with a thrilling finale to the half with Sherbon completing his hat-trick by restoring the Bluebirds lead by converting Parr’s right wing corner on 42 minutes.

However within a minute the hosts levelled once more with Andy Ford heading home Louis Irvine cross and seconds later Guilsfield led with another Irvine cross converted by James.

Caersws looked to respond after the break but were frustrated when Lance Jones’ headed effort was ruled offside.

The match became increasingly scrappy on a heavy pitch with the hosts spurning several openings to settle the outcome with Hamilton, Ford and James squandering chances to add to their tallies.

Guilsfield almost added a fifth late on only for substitute Curtis Weetman to be denied by a brave save at his feet by Jones as the Guils toasted the Boxing Day spoils.

GUILSFIELD: Wycherley, Bromley, Richards, Rogers, Litchfield, James, Cook, Ford, Hamilton, Cathrall, Irvine. Subs: Weetman, Jenkins, Jones, Leonard.

CAERSWS: D Jones, Parr, Roughley, E Jones, Ry Davies, G Jones, Rh Davies, L Jones, Blenkinsop, Sherbon, Harris. Subs: Hughes-Jones, P Jones, Samuel, Evans, McPhee