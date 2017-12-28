Red Kites targeting Mid Wales League return

RHAYADER Town have targeted promotion to Spar Mid Wales League Two.

The Radnorshire club currently lead the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) with the club unbeaten since returning to recreation level in the summer.

The club won last season’s Spar Mid Wales League One and were set to return to the Huws Gray Alliance only to complete an 11th hour u-turn to return to the bottom tier.

Now the club is rebuilding for the future with winning the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) and returning to senior level their aim for 2018.

A club spokesman said: “We have re set our ambitions after the decision that was made last season.

“We are now concentrating on building on our successful junior teams and giving the young lads a chance to perform on the senior stage by creating a team with the best local players available mixed with some of our local experienced players.

“This has proven successful with Gareth Hughes, Matt Lewis and Joe Wozencraft helping the young lads who have stepped in this year who have reaped the benefits.

“The likes Jamie Evans, Cameron Mills and Ryan Rowlands are all becoming top players at this level and only 16 and 17 years old so the future is bright for Rhayader Town Football Club.”

Meanwhile Four Crosses have also applied for promotion from the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

The Foxen Manor club are currently among the pacesetters having regrouped in the summer under the management of ex-Rhayader Town goalkeeper Mike Barton.

A club statement read: “The club committee met last weekend and unanimously agreed to apply to join the Mid Wales League next season and fully back Mike Barton and his squad.”

Meanwhile Tregaron Turfs of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League have also applied to return to the Mid Wales League having rebuilt at recreation level since stepping down in 2012.

Spar Mid Wales League Two currently operates with just 13 clubs but it is hoped next season the league will run run with a maximum quota of 16 clubs.