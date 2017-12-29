Guils target end of year victory at ravaged Roosters

GUILSFIELD bid to end 2017 on a high at Penrhyncoch this weekend.

The Guils make the trip to Cae Baker with confidence high following their thrilling 4-3 Boxing Day victory at home to Caersws last week.

However manager Nathan Leonard was far from impressed and warned his side to expect another tough Mid Wales derby against the Huws Gray Alliance strugglers.

“We certainly weren’t at our best and were sluggish and slow at times but the 90 minutes would have done us the world of good,” said Leonard.

“I expect an improvement on Saturday but we can also expect another tough game against a team who will be scrapping for every point now.

“I’ve never been to Penrhyncoch and had an easy game Saturday will be no different.

“We will have to roll our sleeves up again and win the battle if we want the three points.”

Meanwhile Penrhyncoch welcome the Guils amid a growing injury crisis with manager Gari Lewis expected to line-up.

“I've never seen anything like this in my time as manager,” said Lewis who is without Steff Davies, Nashawn Blake, Matt Mousley and Antonio Corbisiero.

Meanwhile Sion Meredith, Sion James and Rob Murfet are suspended.

“We can't feel sorry for ourselves and have just got to keep going and hopefully our fortune will change. However we're on a tough run at the moment.”

Meanwhile Caersws end their year with a fourth round clash against holders Aberaeron in the Central Wales Cup.

Manager Graham Evans will look to pick up his troops following their Boxing Day defeat at Guilsfield.

“It was a cruel defeat,” said Evans. “We were the better side first-half and played some good football to create numerous opportunities.

“To score three goals away from home and not get anything from it is very disappointing.

“However we can’t expect to win games if we allow the opposition to have unchallenged efforts on goal.”

Evans insisted the Bluebirds would not be taking Aberaeron lightly as the villagers looked to start a cup run.

“Overall though it was another encouraging display which we need to take into the game at home to Aberaeron.

“They are the current Central Wales Cup holders and will not want to give that up without a fight.”