Getting to know Luke Williams

Name – Luke Williams

DOB - 20/09/87

Position – Central midfielder

Club – Montgomery Town

Previous clubs – Caersws, Woombye, Carno, Bettws

Least favourite ground - Aberaeron

Favourite ground - Clos Tanymur, Montgomery Town FC.

Best player played alongside – My brother Scott Williams.

Best players played against – Colin Reynolds and Neil Mitchell