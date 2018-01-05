Builth end year on a high with Ystradgynlais win

BUILTH Wells upset the odds at Ystradgynlais to climb to fifth in division two west central of the Swalec League.

The Bulls arrived with the confidence born of a fine end of year run and soon led when a driving maul from 22 metres led to the opening try of the day from Ben Pugh.

Builth continued to dominate and the home side but their indiscipline saw them reduced to nine men with two players sin binned before Jason Williams reduced the arrears with a penalty.

Builth regained their control by half-time and extended their lead when a strong scrummage from the back of the pack led by Aiden Luxton and Ted Davies for captain Rhys Davies to cross for a try.

Ystradgynlais used the strong wind to their advantage after the break with the Bulls defence stretched only for Danny Davies to relieve the pressure with some fine kicking.

Builth weathered the storm and soon extended their lead when Wayne Morris and Dan Oakley surged forward to release Ashley Mills to cross for a try.

The home side reduced the arrears with a last gasp try from Williams whose conversion attempt struck the bar to deny them the consolation of a bonus point.

BUILTH: Luxton, Pugh, T Davies, Oakley Morris, Bowen, Mills, Brown, R Davies, D Davies, A Jones, Samuel, T Davies, Bagget, Griffiths. Reps Jerman, R Jones, D Jones, De Winton, Parry