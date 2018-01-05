Goodman returns to Rhayader

Fri Jan 05, 2018
Reporter:
Gavin Grosvenor
Friday 5 January 2018 8:07
DAN Goodman has returned to Rhayader Town.
The defender returns to the Weirglodd from Spar Mid Wales League One promotion hopefuls Carno who he joined from Rhayader in the summer.
Football
