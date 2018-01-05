Goodman returns to Rhayader

Reporter:

Gavin Grosvenor

DAN Goodman has returned to Rhayader Town.

The defender returns to the Weirglodd from Spar Mid Wales League One promotion hopefuls Carno who he joined from Rhayader in the summer.

