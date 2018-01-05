Hughes praises Robins ahead of Citizens test

CHRIS Hughes has ruled out Newtown making a late surge to the top six ahead of the mid-season split despite last weekend’s stunning victory at TNS.

The Robins travel to Bangor City tonight (Friday) before hosting Cardiff Metropolitan on Tuesday with the Mid Wales side still having a mathematical chance of reaching sixth place.

“The top six has gone now in my view, but we have three games to put points on the board and climb up that table,” said Hughes whose squad travel with confidence following a fine festive period.

Hughes said: “To say I am delighted at winning at TNS is an understatement. How many teams can come back from two goals down and win at TNS.

“People will say TNS had an off day but you can take nothing away from my players, they were superb. The togetherness and work ethic never went away.

“We got the balance right, and took our chances when they came. We could have scored seven or eight by the end and not many sides can come to Park Hall and say that.”

“We got into good areas and put good balls in the box and took our chances, and we could have scored seven or eight, not many sides can come here and say that.”

The Robins welcome midfielder Alex Fletcher back to the club with the 21 year old pressing for a squad berth at Nanthporth tonight after signing from Northern Premier League side Stafford Rangers following a brief spell at Southport.