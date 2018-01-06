Emerging stars of Mid Wales sport: Here's who to watch out for in 2018

POWYS is home to a crop of exciting sporting talents.

The County Times looks ahead to 2018 and the young starts expected to make a name for themselves in their respective fields during the next 12 months.

Football

Carrie Jones

The Newtown teenager has become a girls football trailblazer over the last few years.

Jones helped Llanfair Caereinion to the final of the Welsh School’s under 14s girls cup and has shone since switching to Newtown High School during the summer.

Jones helped Wales win the Bob Docherty Cup in Northern Ireland and her continued impressive displays for Wales have seen her earn a place in the senior team training camp.

Libby Isaac

The young TNS starlet from Newtown has also emerged among the stars of a thriving Welsh girls set-up.

The teenager progressed to the national under 15s squad this season and her continued impressive strides have helped Newtown High School to the national rounds of the Welsh Schools Cup.

Ryan Sears

THE Newtown teenager underlined his potential with a string of fine displays for his hometown club during his loan spell from English League One side Shrewsbury Town.

Composed and mature beyond his years the central defender formed an impressive central defensive partnership with Kieran Mills-Evans and helped fill the void left by the departed Shane Sutton.

Callum Roberts

ROBERTS struggled to force his way into the starting 11 at TNS following his loan from English League One side Shrewsbury Town.

However the former Welshpool High School student returns to the New Meadow with the experience of playing in senior football with the Welsh champions which he will look to utilise in 2018.

George Hughes

THE Montgomery based midfielder enjoyed a great 2017.

The former Welshpool High School student was joined by Callum Roberts and Ryan Sears in signing full time deals at the New Meadow and has continued to knock on the first team door since.

Rugby

Tom Williams

THE Ospreys wing continued to make a name for himself in 2017 by helping Wales to international Seven’s glory.

The Montgomery ace cut his teeth in the Newtown system before being developed at RGC and the Swansea-based Ospreys to progress as far as the Welsh under 20s squad.

Cricket

Joe Clarke

THE former Llanfyllin Highh School student has been dubbed a future star of the England team

The Worcestershire batsman is highly regarded by his county and been hailed as their top emerging talent.

In the last 12 months the 20 year old scored an astonishing 124 from just 53 balls to help Worcestershire beat Durham while scoring 45 for the English Lions against Australia.

Motorsport

Zak Hughes

THE Welshpool teenager and Motorsport Association academy driver achieved a top three finish in the 1600cc class at the Wales Rally GB to win the Suzuki Swift Series.

Hughes has been touted as the next rallying superstar to emerge from Mid Wales, following in the footsteps of the Higgins brothers, Elfyn Evans and Osian Pryce.

Athletics

Lauren Williams

THE Llanidloes leaper enjoyed a stellar 2017.

The under 20s 400m hurdles star claimed gold in the Welsh Championship, Welsh International and Loughborough BUCS Trials while also impressing in the British Championships and Manchester International.

Megan Davies

THE Welsh under 20s high jump champion.

Davies also claimed three medals at the Welsh Schools Athletics Championship in Cardiff.

The Welshpool High School student from Berriew proved one of the stars of the Powys Schools team while underlining her emergence as a future star of the track and field.

Davies set a new personal best to win to be crowned Welsh senior girls 200m champion, crossing the line in 26.67 while ending third in the 100m.

Cerys Oxford

THE Builth Wells teenager claimed third place in the middle girls discus with her effort of 27.68 enough to ensure a place on the podium at the Welsh Schools Athletics Championship.

Kyle Davies

BUILTH Wells field star Davies claimed a silver medal in the middle boys hammer with an effort of 41.40.

The Brecon Athletics Club youngster will look to go one better in 2018.

Arthur Powell

THE Welshpool teenager was one of the stars of Welsh Junior Track and Field Championships.

The Maldwyn Harrier claimed under 13s boys 100m and 200m gold with his 200m time of 24.94 setting a new Welsh age group best.

Kelsie Webster

WEBSTER was also one of the Powys stars at the Welsh Junior Track and Field Championships.

The Llanfair Caereinion High School studento took gold in the under 13s girls long jump with a distance of 4.17m to maintain her impressive strides as part of the thriving Maldwyn Harriers Athletics Club.

Dillon Gill

THE Welshpool High School ace was crowned Shropshire under 17s cross country champion last month.

Gill is also a member of the successful Newtown-based Harriers club and will be looking to start 2018 on a high at the North Wales Championships.