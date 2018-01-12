COBRA bid to cause upset against Pembroke

COBRA take on Pembroke in the fifth round of the Swalec Bowl on Saturday.

The Meifod club go into the game with confidence high following their 22-0 victory over Llangollen last week which kept alive their title hopes in North Wales League Two.

However the visit of Swalec Division Three West A side Pembroke represents a new kind of challenge for COBRA.

The West Wales side currently top their respective division having lost just once all season and will make the trip to Mid Wales as favourites to go through to the next round.

However COBRA will not be daunted by their visit as the club aims to keep alive their dreams of reaching the final at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

A club spokesman said: “It’s the first decent cup run that we have had for a number of years. Both teams are doing well in their respective leagues and we are expecting an extremely physical match.

“The squad have been looking forward to the game for weeks and we are all dreaming of reaching the final in the Principality Stadium.

“It’s important that we just take one round at a time and perform to the best of our ability on Saturday.

“We are expecting a large travelling contingent from Pembroke and therefore let’s hope that the COBRA faithful turn out in numbers on Saturday afternoon.”