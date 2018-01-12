Harry brace sinks Robins at Bangor

NEWTOWN were brought crashing back to earth following their New Year humbling of TNS with defeat at Bangor City.

The Citizens bright start on a bitter night at Nantporth saw Dean Rittenburg twice fire over and George Harry scuff wide before the inevitable breakthrough arrived on 17 minutes.

Former Blackpool star Gary Taylor-Fletcher beat the offside trap to latch onto Steve Hewitt's weighted throughball to sensationally volley past goalkeeper Dave Jones.

Newtown chances were few and far between but the Robins should have levelled on half an hour when home goalkeeper Matthew Hall spilled Craig Williams’ corner only for Jamie Reed to fire over from close range.

The Robins were indebted to Jones for keeping them in the game at the interval with a great save to deny to Rittenburg after being released by Hewitt.

However City’s continued dominance yielded its rewards early in the second-half with Luke Wall releasing Harry to cut inside from the left and curl a glorious shot beyond Jones.

The Robins rang the changes with Ryan Kershaw, Joe Kenton introduced before Alex Fletcher almost marked his return to the Robins by firing wide.

City looked to put the game to bed with Jones denying Rittenburg before Taylor-Fletcher dragged wide under pressure from Jones.

Newtown were back in the game with 20 minutes remaining with Fletcher’s pin point cross picking out Neil Mitchell to head beyond Hall as the Robins scented blood.

Newtown were in the ascendancy with Fletcher pulling the strings in midfield and just five minutes later the Robins were left livid when Ryan Sears followed up to net after Kershaw's shot was spilled by Hall only to be ruled offside.

City made the most of their reprieve and with four minutes remaining Harry settled the contest by lashing home through a crowded area after the Robins defence failed to clear their lines.

NEWTOWN: Jones, Williams, Mills-Evans, Sears, Harries (Kenton), Goodwin (Fletcher), Denny, Boundford, Mitchell, Reed, Rushton (Kershaw). Subs: Perry, Evans.

Att – 278