Wanderers ready for biggest game of their history

NEWTOWN Wanderers bid to cause an upset when Lampeter Town visit Latham Park in the fourth round of the Emrys Morgan Cup on Saturday (1.30).

The Black and Ambers go into the game as underdogs with the visitors currently top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League and won the cup as recently as 2014.

However manager Leon Williams insisted his side had nothing to fear and backed his players to rise to the challenge.

“It’s a big game for the club,” said Williams. “It’s another game in this competition we aren’t expected to win, just like previous the rounds against Maesyrhandir and Llanidloes Town.

“We enjoy the Emrys Morgan Cup and their is something about this competition that seems to get the best out of this group.

“We hope that is the case again on Saturday we can give a very good Lampeter side a real tough game.

“It would be great to get a few fans down to Latham Park to cheer us on.”

No Montgomeryshire club has won the Emrys Morgan since Kerry 22 years ago and has since been dominated by clubs from the Costcutter Ceredigion League.

Seven Ceredigion League clubs remain in the competition while Tregaron Turfs are the sole Aberystwyth League side left in the cup.

Three Mid Wales League (South) side remain in contention while Wanderers are joined by Forden United, Llanrhaeadr Reserves, Four Crosses and Bishops Castle Town in representing the Montgomeryshire League.