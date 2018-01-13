Robins boss targets new recruits in window

CHRIS Hughes hopes to further strengthen his squad this January.

The Robins end the first phase of the J D Welsh Premier season at home to lowly Prestatyn Town on Saturday (5.15) with the Newtown manager backing his side to build on their midweek win over Cardiff Metropolitan.

Alex Fletcher has returned to Latham Park following spells with Southport and Stafford Rangers with the 21 year old set to be joined by several other new faces.

Hughes welcomed Fletcher back to Latham Park and backed the youngster to pick up where he left off before his departure last summer.

“We were disappointed to lose Fletch in the summer, but he wanted to go and try his hand somewhere else,” said Hughes. “It hasn't quite worked out for him and we always said the door is open for him here.

“It is a place where he enjoyed his football last season, enjoyed the professionalism here and he did really well for us.

Meanwhile heading the other way is midfielder Iwan Cartrwight who has departed Latham Park for Welsh Premier rivals Cefn Druids following four appearances since his summer arrival.

Hughes said: “It is important to balance the books. We have a good working relationship with the board and in terms of transfers things have to be right.

“It might mean that some will have to leave for others to come in, but some may want to leave to get more football elsewhere.

“Those are the parameters that we have to work in here and we are aware of that.”