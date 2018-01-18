Ellis on the spot as Crosses progress in cup

DYLAN Ellis was on the spot for Four Crosses who booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Emrys Morgan Cup with a 4-0 win over Bishops Castle Town.

Emlyn Williams gave the hosts the lead before Ellis converted two penalties and Harry Davies settled a one sided encounter at Foxen Manor.

Forden United also progressed after a late comeback in a 2-1 win at Dewi Stars of the Costcutter Ceredigion League.

Siencyn Jones rifled the Stars ahead but with time running out Darryl Jones levelled before Mike Henderson-Smith drilled home to complete Forden’s comeback.

However it was the end of the road for Newtown Wanderers who slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to Ceredigion League leaders Lampeter Town with Marc Evans and Leon Holmes on target.

Newcastle were left flying the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) flag with Matthew Jones netting twice and goals from Carl Price and Jimmy Thomas completing a 4-2 win over Llanrhaeadr Reserves who replied through Mike Roberts and Iolo Jones.

Builth Wells Reserves slipped up at home with goals from Dave Thomas and Alex Hicks not enough to prevent a 4-2 defeat against Felinfach who were inspired by a Rhys James double and strikes from Joe Jenkins and Josh Roper.

Rhayader Town also crashed out of the cup with Jamie Evans and Alex Clarke on target in a 3-2 defeat at Ffostrsaol Wanderers who prevailed with goals from Iwan Lloyd, Adrian Jones and Gwynfor Bowen.

Meanwhile Ashley Summers netted twice as Newcastle Emlyn claimed a 5-1 extra time win at home to Crannog with Jack Kelly, Adrian Hazelby and Dan Jones also netting while Rhys Davies replied.

Tregaron Turfs complete the quarter-final line-up with Llyr Davies completing a hat-trick in a 6-1 win at Cilgerran Rovers with Carwyn Earey, Gareth Davies and an own goal ensuring an emphatic victory.

Quarter-final draw (ties to be played, February 10): Newcastle v Forden United; Tregaron Turfs v Four Crosses; Newcastle Emlyn v Ffostrasol Wanderers; Lampeter Town v Felinfach

n The County Times incorrectly reported the last Montgomeryshire based winners of the Emrys Morgan Cup in last week’s edition and apologise to Llanfair United Football Club.