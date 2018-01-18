Gymnasts shine to seal place in Welsh finals competition

MORE than 50 of Powys’ top young gymnasts took part in the annual county schools tumble vault gymnastics competition in Newtown last week.

The top five from each age group will now proceed to represent Powys at the national finals in March.

Glesni Powell from Brecon High School took gold in the under 19s girls category.

Meanwhile Joseph Knox of Welshpool High School took the under 14s boys category with Brecon’s Jack Prytherch and Ryan Williams completing the podium.

Rosie Rees of Llanidloes High School tool Gold in the under 14s girls class with Megan Costall of Newtown High School and Eva Lornie from Brecon leading the challenge.

Louis Miles-Owen from St Michaels School in Kerry won the under 11s boys event with the Dafydd Llwyd duo of Cole Jones and Owain Jones also ending on the podium.

Meanwhile Hali-Rae Morris from Irfon Valley Primary School and Phoebe Short of Llanidloes shared gold in the under 11s girls event with Francessca Humphreys of Penygloddfa taking second and Loyce Jones of Dafydd Llwyd completing the podium in third.