Williams and Jones honoured by Newtown

NEWTOWN Football Club honoured two of its modern day legends on Saturday.

Captain Craig Williams became the club’s highest ever Welsh Premier appearance holder last month while goalkeeper Dave Jones has appeared in goal more than any previous Robins No1.

To mark the occasion the club’s previous record appearance holder Colin Reynolds was on hand to join club chairman Howard Ellis in making presentations to the duo.

Reynolds is the Welsh Premier all time top appearance holder with 516 games, including 314 for Newtown between 1992 and 2002 which Williams eclipsed last month while Jones has now surpassed Mike Barton’s record in goal.