Newtown make light work of Colwyn Bay

NEWTOWN marked their return from the festive break with a commanding 5-1 win at home to Colwyn Bay in division one of the North Wales League.

Jacqui Loxam starred with a first-half brace while 13 year old Nia Jones also celebrated her first senior goal.

Town pulled away after the break with Karen Lewis completing the scoring with a double with Bay reducing the arrears with a reply from Sian Swynham.

Welshpool were unable to derail league leaders Ardudwy in a 5-1 defeat at the Flash.

Sarah Williams netted for Pool but Ardudwy eased to a comfortable victory with a Clare Barwood hat-trick and strikes from Jenna Gallagher and Cari Davies.

Llanfair Caereinion were also on the receiving end of a 5-1 defeat against Dysynni with Amelia Dunn leading the way for the Tywyn side with a hat-trick while Holly Edwards and Lois Evans also netted with Llanfair hitting back through Mary Griffiths.

Meanwhile Radnor celebrated a 5-2 win at home to Llan & Llan in division two of the South Wales Women’s League.

Player of the match Anwen Evans earned her award with a brace while Hayley Price, Laura Price-Davies and Rhian Farmer strikes completed a comfortable victory.

Elsewhere Presteigne were left frustrated as their Premier League Two clash at Howardians was postponed.

Meanwhile Montgomery marked their return from the mid-season break with a 4-0 defeat at home to Wem.

Newtown hit the ground running in their first game since the mid-season break in division one of the Midland Men’s League with goals from Andy Denham, Tom Hillidge and Richard Jones completing a 3-0 win at home to Beta.