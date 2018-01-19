Sharks celebrate their top performers

WELSHPOOL Sharks Swimming Club honoured the long serving Alison Wilding with its Volunteer of the Year award at the club’s annual presentation evening.

Wilding has served the club for more than 15 years and continues to help at the club's weekly sessions.

Chairperson Bronwen Poole said: “The time and effort that Alison continues to give to our club and the development of our swimmers is remarkable.

“Without the dedication and commitment of individuals like Alison, we simply couldn’t continue to run as many training sessions as we do and her continued enthusiasm is an inspiration to us all.”

“This award seeks to recognize individuals such as Alison who give up a large part of their lives, voluntarily to make things happen. Without Alison and a few others, the club simply wouldn’t exist and our youngsters wouldn’t have the opportunity to swim competitively.”

Among the other trophy winners for 2017 was 15 year old James Edwards who claimed the Best Performance Award for some great all round swims at the club gala.

The Best Newcomer Award went to Summer Wygold while Grace Jones received the Most Improved Award with the Most Dedicated trophy presented to Jamie Marsden-Jones.

The Swimmers Swimmer Awards, voted on by the swimmers themselves, went to Medi Lewis and Teilo Gittins-Turner.

The age group winners from the club gala contested last autumn were Jessica Livermore and Henry Murton-Jones in the under nine section; Tanis Davies and Freddie Murton-Jones jointly with Teilo Gittins-Turner in the under 11s; Medi Lewis and Finlay Jones in the under 13s; Rebecca Edwards and Mitchell Hunt in the under 15s and Ellen Jones and Billy Hunt in the under 16s.