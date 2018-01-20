Bluebirds bolster with Davies signing

CAERSWS have bolstered their attack with the signing of Richard Davies.

The 22 year old arrives at the Recreation Ground from Spar Mid Wales League One side Berriew ahead of the visit of high flying Holywell Town in the Huws Gray Alliance on Saturday (2.30).

The Bluebirds have also signed 22 year old midfielder David Lloyd from Shifnal Town with the former AFC Telford United making his bow against Porthmadog last week.

Manager Graham Evans said: “Both signings provide us with something new and we are actively looking to further strengthen the squad in coming weeks.

“Richard has proven himself in the Mid Wales League over several seasons and will add something different to the squad which will hopefully help us start climbing the table.”

Caersws have parted company with defender Gavin Samuel and midfielder Tom Bethell with the pair joining Spar Mid Wales League Two side Builth Wells.

“Gav was struggling to commit to travel while Tom needs games to get fit again after injury,” said Evans. “Everyone at the club wishes them all the best.”

Evans backed his side to match Holywell who will arrive in Mid Wales as massive favourites having climbed to second place in the table during the festive period.

“We showed against Porthmadog that we can compete but if we put in the same level of commitment against Holywell then I back our lads to get something from the game,” said Evans.

Penrhyncoch hit the road with a trip to Airbus UK Broughton with the Roosters injury list showing no signs of easing.

Antonio Corbisiero, Steffan Davies, Owain James, Sion Meredith and Niall Coleridge are all ruled out while Rob Murfet and Nashawn Blake remain doubts.

Manager Gari Lewis said: “It’s tough at the moment with the injuries we have but we must battle on and hopefully will start getting some of these lads back in coming weeks.”

Guilsfield face a challenging week with a trip to Holyhead Hotspur on Saturday followed by a trip to Llanidloes Town in the fourth round of the Central Wales Cup on Wednesday.

The Guils make the trips with confidence after climbing above Airbus in the table courtesy of their victory over the Wingmakers last week.

“The lads were relentless and never gave them a second,” said manager Nathan Leonard. “They’ve got some big name players who we kept quiet and that’s a huge compliment to the lads.

“We need to keep the momentum going at Holyhead which is a tough place to go. I’ve never won there so hopefully that will change this weekend if we have the same work rate and commitment.