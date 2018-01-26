No panic for Saints insists Ruscoe

TNS manager Scott Ruscoe played down the importance of last weekend’s shock defeat at home to Newtown.

The Saints threw away a two goal lead and ended with 10 men for a second consecutive match as Newtown roared back to prevail 4-2 winners at Park Hall.

However Ruscoe insisted the Saints remained on course for the title with a comfortable lead at the top of the table.

“We were 2-0 up and for about 20 minutes we passed the ball really well but then we started making decisions that were just not us,” conceded Ruscoe.

“We tried to force it a little and that gave them a foothold in the game and the chance to get at us a little and ruffle us.

“As soon as you stop doing things you’re good at, you’re in trouble because everything is alien to you. You’re doing things you’re not used to and out of your comfort zone.

“We were second best to the ball and started arguing with the referee and when you start losing focus you get negativity in your play and that wasn’t us.”

The Saints travelled to Bala Town in midweek before travelling to relegation threatened Prestatyn Town tonight (Friday).

While midfielder Robbie Parry is suspended the Saints manager will not be making sweeping changes and backed his side to get back to their usual level this week.

“We have trained to get our focus back and we’ll be ready,” said Ruscoe. “We’ll pick the best team we think will win. A week is a long time in football and we’ll look to bounce back.”