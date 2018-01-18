Knighton holds Subbuteo tournament which will be shown on TV

Table football fans from across Wales descended on Knighton last week as a Subbuteo tournament took centre stage in front of the S4C TV cameras.

Around 50 players from across the country took part in the event at Knighton Community Centre which featured teams from Cardiff, Wolverhampton, North Wales and Knighton, while S4C filmed a feature to be aired as part of their Sgorio football programme later in the year.

The feature shows fans making their way from Knighton Station which lies inches over the border in England, past the ‘Welcome to Wales’ sign as they arrive in the town and on to the tournament.

Organiser Tom Taylor said the event had been a terrific success, and congratulated all who took part.

“It didn’t go great for us as Knighton finished bottom! But it was a good day and it was nice to get the cameras down of course, which is not something that happens very often for a Subbuteo competition,” he said.

“They came down at around 9.30am and filmed right through, catching all the play and getting a few interviews afterwards. One of our players speaks Welsh fluently so he was the main attraction as far as Sgorio were concerned!

“Star of the day was Ruby Matthews who plays for London Road, she’s only eight years old and reached the semi final which is a terrific achievement so a huge well done to her.”

Cardiff A finished top of the table in the group stages, while a tense individual final was won by Phil Daley who eventually triumphed 3-1.

Pictures by Phil Blagg