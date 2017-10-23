Welshpool Hospital Renal Unit receives new equipment from North Powys Kidney Patients Association (NPKPA)

MONTGOMERYSHIRE MP Glyn Davies visited the North Powys Kidney Patients Association (NPKPA) at Welshpool Hospital, to present new equipment to the Renal Dialysis Unit.

NPKPA has donated £2,819 to the unit, which has been used to buy a new ECG machine and associated equipment.

NPKPA is a small committee which exists to support kidney patients across North Powys, improve the patient experience and help kidney patients and their families and carers to achieve a good quality of life.

New members and donations are always greatly appreciated and those interested are advised to contact Julie Turner on 01938 554037 for more details.

Glyn, who is a co-treasurer of NPKPA, joined vice chairman Steve Joyce and co-treasurer Julie Turner at the Renal Dialysis Unit to hand over the ECG machine.

Mr Davies said: “I have been involved with the NPKPA since its inception in 2009, and have since then seen the fantastic Renal Unit at Welshpool Hospital evolve.

“Alongside this, our committee has worked tirelessly to support patients in assisting their comfort and wellbeing, as well as funding the purchase of key items of equipment.

“The new ECG Machine will be a fantastic resource, and the committee is very pleased to continue to be able to contribute to the unit in this way.”

NPKPA will be holding a fundraising coffee morning at the Renal Dialysis Unit this Saturday, October 21, between 10am and 12 noon and all are welcome.

Coffee and cake will be on offer, plus visitors will be able to view the state-of-the art facilities for kidney patients who travel in from all areas of Montgomeryshire for treatment usually three times a week.