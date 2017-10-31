New ballet, inspired by Sleeping Beauty, comes to The Hafren

BALLET Cymru are touring a brand new ballet with a score by the Welsh harpist, composer and recording artist Catrin Finch, from Aberystwyth.

“The Light Princess” will be at The Hafren, Newtown, on Saturday, November 18; and at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Sunday, December 3.

The lightest, brightest dance event of the year uses elements of circus, outstanding classical choreography, video projections and stunningly vibrant costumes.

The story draws inspiration from the story of Sleeping Beauty and transports audiences into a world of laughter, beauty and wonder.

Tickets for Newtown tickets are priced £12 from the box office on 01686 614555.