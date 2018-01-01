Armatrading to play a tour date at Shrewsbury

THE first UK female singer songwriter to gain international success, Joan Armatrading is to return to the stage at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this year as part of only her second tour ever completely solo.

Her concert in Shrewsbury in 2016 sold out well in advance so tickets for this year's date on Wednesday, September 19, are also expected to go quickly.

This year marks Joan’s 46th year in music with 45 years touring and recording such hits as “Love and Affection”, “Down to Zero”, “Willow” and “All the Way From America”.

Joan has written and recorded new music for this tour and will be singing many of those songs together with her classics.

Tickets cost £34.50 and can be had from the theatre box office on 01743 281281.