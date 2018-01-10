Homecoming for jazz star at Shrewsbury

A JAZZ saxophonist who grew up in Shrewsbury will be returning to the town with her band My Iris next Wednesday night, January 17.

The concert at 7.30pm at the Gateway Arts Centre is the second night of a UK and Ireland tour for Trish Clowes that starts on Tuesday at the Pizza Express Jazz Club in London's Soho.

Trish and her band released their self-titled debut album ‘My Iris’ to critical acclaim last year

In addition to Trish on saxophones, the band has Ross Stanley on piano and Hammond organ, Chris Montague on guitar and James Maddren on drums.

The album and band project evokes the multifaceted ‘Iris’, a Greek mythological character who pops up frequently in the works of Shakespeare.

Trish grew up in Shrewsbury, was a BBC ‘New Generation Artist’ in 2012 and has been an important part of the jazz scene since then.

She made her first appearance at Wigmore Hall in May 2015 in an exciting collaboration with Gwilym Simcock and the Heath Quartet.

Her television debut on BBC 2 came in August of that year, when she featured in a ‘BBC Proms Extra’. She has recently been appointed Professor of Jazz Saxophone and Improvisation at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Last November Trish premiered by commission for BBC Radio 3/BBC Concert Orchestra ‘Loujean and Luc’ at the London Jazz Festival, together a blazing saxophone-organ duo with Ross Stanley.

Wednesday’s concert will also feature some brand new material.

Tickets are £10 on the door or in advance, either from The Gateway, Chester Street, Shrewsbury, or from Pengwern Books, Fish Street, or on 01743 232236. Concessions are £8 and carers with disabled and children free

It will be the second top flight jazz concert in the town in a week with the Jeff Williams Quintet in a Shrewsbury Jazz Network night at The Hive this Saturday January 13.

It features Americans Jeff on drums and John O’Gallagher on alto sax, plus rising British star Josh Arcoleo on tenor sax, and the powerhouse duo of Kit Downes on piano, and Sam Lasserson on bass, who are well known at The Hive.

Jeff Williams is a player/composer of subtlety and imagination, who has worked with many jazz legends including Getz, Konitz, Petrucciani, Scofield and Dave Liebman.

Expect to hear work from Jeff’s forthcoming album ‘Lifelike’, exemplifying his aim of making “pleasurable, thought-provoking” music.

Tickets are £16 or £8 for under 22s. Concert starts at 8pm.

Call The Hive box office on 01743 234970.